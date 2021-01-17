214 individuals placed at two PKRC in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A total of 214 individuals in Kelantan have been placed at two Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC), established by the state government, as of yesterday.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said of that total, 103 patients were undergoing treatment and quarantine at Dewan Jubli Perak (DJP), while 111 were housed at the Health Ministry’s Training Institute (ILKKM) here.

Apart from DJP and ILKKM, the old Kuala Krai Hospital, Pusat Latihan Tumpat, Dewan Sivik Gua Musang (DSGM) and Pusat Tarbiah Islamiah Kelantan (PUTIK) have also been designated as the quarantine centre to house Covid-19 patients.

“Currently, only two PKRC namely at DJP and ILKKM have began operating while DSGM and PUTIK are still under preparation and all the PKRC are able to accommodate 630 patients,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said a total of 290 Covid-19 patients were currently under treatment at five hospitals in the state namely 86 people in Tumpat Hospital, old Kuala Krai Hospital (111), Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) (69), Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital (HSIP) (seven) and Jeli Hospital (17).

He said so far, four hospitals have reached the bed usage capacity of 70 per cent, while the intensive care unit at HRPZII and HSIP were at 75 per cent and 40 per cent capacity, respectively.

“As for patients under surveillance, 12 people have been admitted to the Tengku Anis Hospital (HTA), Pasir Puteh and seven at the Pasir Mas Hospital (HPM),” he said. — Bernama