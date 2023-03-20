216th Police Day celebrated nationwide with joy and tradition

KUALA LUMPUR: The 216th Police Day celebrations which took place throughout the country was commemorated with splendid displays and tradition.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the Police Day celebration parade at Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

At the event, the royal couple were entertained with a pantomime based on the Lahad Datu armed incursion, which left PDRM staff and audience saddened and in tears.

Themed ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (Police and Society are Inseparable), the ceremony was held to honour and appreciate the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel for the dedicated service in in carrying out the responsibility entrusted to them in maintaining peace and security in the country.

Meanwhile, at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK), Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Yahaya Othman urged all members of the police force to renew their pledge of loyalty to the King and country, uphold the rule of law and continue to provide the best service for the benefit of the law, people and nation.

In PUTRAJAYA, district police chief A.Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the staff pledged to continue monitoring the level of security in the district following the opening of the Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line last Thursday, which is expected to attract more visitors.

In SELANGOR, the celebrations at Kapar police station involved a parade mounted by 250 police personnel and officers, and a presentation of letters of appreciation to police personnel and the public by Klang Utara district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao.

in PERAK, the 216th Police Day Celebration was filled with a guard-of-honour followed by poem recitations, T-Baton presentation, sword dance, and snatch-theft enforcement demonstration.

Perak deputy police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad attended the event.

In PAHANG, the state-level celebrations in Pahang IPK in Kuantan began with a parade mounted by 41 officers and personnel, and 13 members of the public received certificates of appreciation from acting Pahang deputy police chief SAC Noor Hisam Nordin.

In Negeri Sembilan, a former member of Police Field Force (PPH), Mohammad Noh Mansor, 73, was among the 60 personnel, including retired police personnel and members of the public to receive certificates of appreciation. The celebration, which was attended by 400 personnel, was officiated by state deputy police chief SAC Khalid Othman.

In KEDAH, the celebrations began with the inspection of a guard-of-honour by Kedah deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari, and 34 individuals received awards and certificates of appreciation from the Kedah police chief.

In PENANG, a lively celebration at the Seberang Perai Tengah Bukit Mertajam IPD compound was attended by Penang deputy police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh together with 1,085 officers and policemen as well as community leaders.

In PERLIS, in conjunction with the 216th Police Day celebration this year which was held at Perlis IPK in Kangar, Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad hopes that the cooperation between the police force and the community can be further strengthened.

In KELANTAN, a trader from Machang and two students from Sekolah Menengah Ugama Al-Taqwa Chiku 2, Gua Musang, were among 68 individuals who received certificates of appreciation for assisting the police to find drown victims in Machang and Tanah Merah recently.

In MELAKA, deputy police chief Datuk Razali Abu Saman, in his speech , hoped the collaboration established between police and government agencies, and departments over the years could continue for the benefit of the community in the state.

In JOHOR, the celebrations was enlivened with an appreciation certificates presentation by Johor deputy police chief DCP M.Kumar to 167 individuals, including police personnel, the public and seven media representatives.

In SABAH, Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun read out the message of the Inspector-General of Police, in which he called on all PDRM staff to be loyal to the country.

He also thanked the community for their cooperation in ensuring the country’s security.

In SARAWAK, a commemorative parade was held to mark the 216th Police Day, held at the contingent parade ground, attended by Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Safety chief SAC Lukas Aket. - Bernama