22 dead in Guinea road accident

CONAKRY (Guinea): At least 22 people were killed and 8 others injured on Sunday when a minibus carrying several students collided with a truck in western Guinea’s Kindia region.

The tragedy occurred on the national road from Conakry to Kindia, with the truck coming from Kindia’s neighbouring Mamou region, Xinhua quoted Guinea’s transitional government.

“Specialised services have been mobilised to provide assistance to bereaved families and the government was providing care for the wounded at the Kindia regional hospital,“ said Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, a government spokesperson.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.-Bernama