22.6m eggs distributed nationwide through 369 FAMA outlets

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22.6 million eggs were distributed nationwide through 369 Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) retail outlets from November till today to sustain the supply of eggs in the market.

FAMA announced in a statement today that the total included 349,500 eggs that were distributed at 52 FAMA retail outlets as an intervention to cater the high demand in Kelantan.

“Based on FAMA’s monitoring, the supply of eggs in supermarkets in Kelantan and Terengganu are adequate and can meet the demands of consumers without a shortage of eggs happening as claimed,” FAMA said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub had previously said that most supermarkets in the East Coast still had ample supply of various grades of eggs for Aidilfitri celebrations tomorrow, adding that his ministry had taken immediate action by checking several supermarkets in Kelantan and Terengganu following media reports about supply disruption there.

FAMA also said that it had held MADANI Agro Sales, including the Ramadan Madani programme, Syawal Madani programme and Direct from Farm Sale programme in Kelantan covering 30 locations throughout Ramadan, involving the sale of commodities such as eggs, chicken and fish.

“There were held for the convenience of consumers to obtain necessities to prepare for Hari Ray Aidilfitri,” it said.

FAMA also took proactive measures to boost the marketability of the country’s agro-food, especially eggs for the domestic market through cooperation between departments and agencies under the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry.

“FAMA will always carry out monitoring of egg supply, especially at FAMA retail outlets, and selected supermarkets in East Coast states to ensure that there is adequate supply for consumers,” it said. -Bernama