239 slopes in Perak identified as ‘very high risk’: Exco

IPOH: Members of the public are urged to immediately report to the Perak Public Works Department (JKR) if they detect movements of soil and rock debris down a slope in any areas in the state during the current rainy season.

Public Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the reports can be made by contacting Perak JKR’s toll-free line 1-800-88-3377 for immediate action including road closures.

“The public is advised to be more careful. JKR has installed sensors and rain gauges in critical slope locations to provide early warning and to enable monitoring and emergency actions (to be carried out),” he told a press conference before the start of the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting, here today.

Mohammad Nizar said so far, 239 slopes in the state have been identified by the Perak JKR as ‘very high risk’ and 211 locations were categorised as ‘high risk’.

Meanwhile, he said there were three routes that have been identified as ‘very critical’, namely Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands (FT059), Jalan Baling-Grik (FT004) (East-West Highway) and Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley (FT185).-Bernama