24 Covid-19 fatalities, death toll passes 30,000 mark

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 24 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, six were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,002.

According to CovidNow portal, Kelantan topped the list of deaths by state with five deaths, followed by Johor with four, Kedah and Perak with three. Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu recorded two deaths each while Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Penang had one death each.

No deaths were recorded in Melaka, Perlis, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan or Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 68,790 active cases including 541 in intensive care units (ICU), 267 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,586,601.-Bernama