24 ERL staff to support Makkah Metro operations this haj season

KUALA LUMPUR: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) will be sending 24 of its employees to Saudi Arabia to support the operations of the Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro, or Makkah Metro, during this year’s haj season.

ERL chief executive officer Noormah Mohd Noor said all the representatives from ERL and its subsidiary company, ERL Maintenance Support Sdn Bhd (E-MAS), will be seconded for two and a half months to support the operations and management of nine stations.

“We are honoured to be given the trust once again by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) Saudi to ensure the smooth running of the train services in areas of station management and also in the operations control rooms. This year’s team will include four experienced senior officers who will be seconded again for the eighth time.

“We will also be sending six team members who will be joining for the first time this year. It will certainly be a great learning experience for all of them,” she said in a statement issued by ERL today.

The 18-kilometre Makkah Metro connects the holy sites of Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina and only operates seven days a year to transport pilgrims during the peak haj week.

“The Makkah Metro system is thought to have the highest capacity in the world, with 12 carriages in each trainset that could ferry 3,000 passengers on each trip, or over 72,000 passengers in each direction, every hour,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the initiative taken by ERL to expand its services overseas reflected its high standards and capabilities to compete globally. -Bernama