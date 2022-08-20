24 Labuan sports associations receive administrative assistance

LABUAN: The Federal Territories Sports Council (MSWP) continues its annual commitment to providing administrative assistance to sports associations on the duty-free island here for this year, amounting to RM88,000.

A total of 24 sports associations in Labuan received assistance from Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim(pix) in a ceremony at a hotel here today.

Shahidan said that as the Federal Territories Minister, he hoped more sports associations in Labuan produce more athletes with high potential, especially Labuan which has its own advantages for the development of water-based sports.

“I am confident that with hard work, the sports associations in Labuan have the ability to produce more highly talented athletes to represent the country up to the level of the Olympic Games,” he said when presenting the assistance to associations’ representatives.

Also in the same event, Shahidan also presented the initial assistance of the Federal Territories Foundation (YWP) for tertiary education to the female rugby athlete Zaryssa Awang Danial, who is pursuing a Diploma in Sports Studies at Universiti Teknologi MARA, Samarahan, Sarawak.

Earlier, Shahidan witnessed and presented prizes at the Federal Territories Minister Cup Futsal Tournament grand final at the Tanjung Purun Futsal court.-Bernama