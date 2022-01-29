24 Myanmar illegal immigrants found in homestay, four men arrested

PASIR MAS: Four men, including a Myanmar national, were arrested by the police early today on suspicion of being “transporters” and “agents” for smuggling of illegal immigrants into the country early today.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said with their arrest, the police were led to a homestay in Kampung Cherang Hangus here, at about 1.20 am today, where 24 Myanmar nationals, comprising six women and 18 men, were found.

He said the Myanmar nationals were arrested following the arrest of two men, aged 24 and 22, in a suspicious looking car, which was stopped by the police in Kampung Repek here.

Following inspection, it was found that the number plate of the car was false and the chasis number had been tampered with, he said, adding that the 24-year-old suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and also had five previous criminal records, he added.

“Both the suspects admitted to being the ‘transporters’ to bring in the Myanmar illegal immigrants into the country, where they, and a Myanmar national known as ‘Apik’, had picked up the Myanmar nationals at an illegal jetty in Lubok Gong here.

“The 24 -year -old suspect also admitted that only he and his brother, who also acted as a ‘transporter’, know Apik,“ he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Nasaruddin said it was based on information provided by the two suspects, that the police raided the home stay in Kampung Cherang Hangus and detained the 24 Myanmar nationals, aged between 20 and 40.

He said the police also raided a house in Lubok Setol where they arrested the 24-year-old suspect’s younger brother, aged 22, before arresting “Apik”, who is in his 40s and holds the UNCHR card, at an unnumbered house in Kampung Tasik, Rantau Panjang.

The case is investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.-Bernama