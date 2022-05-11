24 schools in Beaufort, Tenom closed due to floods

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-four schools including a secondary school in Beaufort and Tenom have been ordered to close due to floods following continuous rain since Monday.

Sabah Education director Datuk Dr Mistirine Radin said the temporary closure of the school involved a total of 474 teachers and 4,526 students from the two districts.

She said a total of 17 schools were temporarily closed in Beaufort, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) St Paul, national-type Chinese school (SJKC) Lian Hwa, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lago, SK Pekan Membakut, SK Bangkalalak.

“Also closed are SK Kabajang, SK Batu 60, SK Batandok, SK St John, SK St Paul, SK Luagan, SK Klias Baru, SK Garama, SK Mempagar, SK Biah Batu 65, SK Suasa, SK Lupak, involving 361 teachers and 3,656 students, ”she said in a statement today.

In Tenom, she said, seven schools have been closed today, namely SK Gumisi, SK Ladang Sapong, SJKC Yuk Syn, SJKC Pada, SK Inubai and SK Sumambu.

Meanwhile, SK Mandalom was closed to be used as a temporary evacuation centre to house flood victims from the nearby villages.

“The temporary closure of schools in the district involves a total of 113 teachers and 870 students,” she said.

Yesterday, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee said that a total of 49 villages in Beaufort and Tenom were affected by the floods due to continuous heavy rain since Monday afternoon.-Bernama