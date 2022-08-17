25 Bills passed in Parliament session

PUTRAJAYA: This Parliamentary Session recorded a remarkable achievement when 25 Bills were passed, said Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the 25 Bills passed were closely related to the country’s stability, economy and people’s welfare as well as several other aspects among them finance, agriculture, food industries, crime and the judiciary.

“All Bills passed would go through the appropriate processes before they come into effect through the law and enforcement,” he said in a statement today.

The Dewan Rakyat session which was held for 12 days from July 18 to August 4 while Dewan Negara sat for six days from Aug 8 to 16.

Among the high profile legislations was the Constitution (Amendment) (No.3) Bill to prohibit Members of Parliament from switching party which was passed with two-thirds majority in both houses, he said.

Also passed were the National Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2022, Control of Padi and Rice (Amendment) Bill 2022, Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 and the Housewives’ Social Security Bill 2022 involving the authorities of various ministries.

Wan Junaidi said nine motions were also debated in Dewan Rakyat while one was debated in the Senate which is the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) which was tabled in a special sitting of Dewan Negara on July 27. - Bernama