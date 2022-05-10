25 killed in bus accident in India’s Uttarakhand state

NEW DELHI: At least 25 people were killed when a bus fell into a ravine in India’s northern Uttarakhand state.

The accident took place in the Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday night.

“Twenty-five people have died in this accident. Twenty people have been rescued and sent to hospital,“ local police said on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying wedding guests, according to local reports.

Road crashes in India last year claimed 155,000 lives and injured 371,000 people, according to official data.

Poor driving and bad road conditions are often blamed for road accidents in the country.-Bernama