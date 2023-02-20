25 KKR projects classified ‘sick’ in Peninsular Malaysia: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 25 out of over 800 Ministry of Works (KKR) infrastructure projects in Peninsular Malaysia have been classified as ‘sick’ projects due to delays and failing to be completed according to the set schedule.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said the projects included road construction and basic infrastructure development.

“There are various reasons why the projects have been classified sick. It includes contractors with weak finances, causing them to be unable to cover the costs of rising prices of building materials and other operating costs.

“There are also sick projects due to the lack of foreign workers,“ he told reporters after attending a town hall session with G1-G3 contractors at the Tan Sri Mahfoz Khalid Hall, Ministry of Works Complex here today.

However, he said KKR would try to find a way to ensure that projects that were being implemented could be completed without having to rely too much on new financial injections from the government.

“If possible we don’t want to inject excessive funds because it will affect our (KKR) finances for new projects.

“So we will try to find another way to complete the projects even though the government has already provided various ways to help the contractors, including extending the time for the projects to be completed,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Nanta said as a whole, the country’s construction industry needed about 400,000 foreign workers, but that there was still a shortage of 120,000 people at present.

He said, however, there had been changes and improvements in the system that allowed foreign workers to be recruited more easily and efficiently.

Commenting on the complaints from contractors regarding renovation projects being awarded to foreign parties (contractors), Nanta said KKR would monitor it and not hesitate to take action if there were complaints lodged. -Bernama