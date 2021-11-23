2.59 mln adolescent fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,597,662 individuals or 82.5 per cent of the adolescent population in Malaysian have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, 2,758,317 individuals or 87.6 per cent of the adolescent population have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 95.7 per cent or 22,413,570 individuals have completed the vaccination, while 97.9 per cent or 22,930,251 individuals have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

A total of 109,016 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 11,912 doses as second dose, 4,941 doses to first dose recipients and 92,163 doses as booster dose.

This brings to a total of 52,082,943 doses of the vaccine being administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.-Bernama