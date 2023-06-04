26 Bangladeshis rescued from job scams

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 26 Bangladeshis were rescued in a rescue operation carried out by the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) together with the Selangor Labour Department at a house in Port Klang, Selangor today.

JTKSM in a statement said that all those who were rescued at 12.30 pm had been in the country for almost two months after being brought in on Feb 15.

“They entered legally but unfortunately, the employer failed to provide them with jobs and left them with no source of income. The rescue operation was carried out to prevent these workers from becoming victims of employment fraud and subsequently leading to forced labour.

“All 26 workers have been taken to a shelter where the location is kept secret for their safety,“ according to the statement.

The operation, led by JTKSM deputy director-general (Operations) Mohd Asri Abd Wahab, was carried out after receiving complaints from the public.

According to the statement, JTKSM would ensure that they are given jobs as promised or would repatriate them back to their country of origin, as the last resort.

JTKSM also asserted that it would not compromise with any issue that leads to elements of forced labour that may affect the image of the country.

“All employers, regardless of the sector, are urged to carry out their responsibilities after applying for foreign workers, such as the promised job placement and also conducive accommodation.

“Employers are also reminded to comply with the mandatory criteria and guidelines when they apply for employment quotas for foreign workers to avoid being blacklisted,“ it said. -Bernama