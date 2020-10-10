26 customers of entertainment centre compounded for violating RMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-six customers of an entertainment centre in USJ 19 in Subang Jaya were compounded for breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) early today.

Selangor police anti-vice, gambling and secret society unit chief DSP Zuhairee Mohamad Rashid said three workers of the centre and 10 Vietnamese guest relation officers, aged between 20 and 43, were also arrested during the raid at 2.30 am.

“During the raid, all the customers were found to be enjoying themselves without practising physical distancing, thus violating the SOP.

“Police issued compound notices to them under Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020,“ he said in a statement.

He said the case was also being investigated under Section 6 of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1998, Sections 6(1)(c) and 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963. -Bernama