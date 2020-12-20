26 motorcycles destroyed in fire, police await report from Fire Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are waiting for the Fire and Rescue Department’s report on the cause of the fire that damaged 26 motorcycles at Block 2, of the Desa Tun Razak People’s Housing Project (PPR) here, at midnight last night.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mokhsein Mohamed Zon (pix) said investigation would be carried out if there were criminal elements involved in the incident.

“We also urge members of the public or residents with information on the incident to come forward to help us with the investigation, by contacting investigating officer Inspector Yeo Chee Meng at 017-260 5223 or the Cheras District Police Headquarters Hotline at 03-9284 5050 or 03-9284 5051 or the nearest police station,” he said in a statement, today.

He said police received a report on the incident at 12.45 am and fire personnel managed managed to completely put out the fire at 1.06 am. — Bernama