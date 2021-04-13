264 athletes, officials to Tokyo Olympics to get first dose of vaccine today

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 264 athletes and officials involved in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow in preparation for the multi-sports Games.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, through a statement, said the immunisation would be carried out at the Desa Tasik Sports Complex Vaccine Dispensing Centre (PPV) in Cheras here and that its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican is also scheduled to receive his jab together with the athletes.

“The preparation for Tokyo encompasses the vaccination of athletes and officials involved as well as specially-arranged programmes to further boost their spirit in facing the premier event, which is headed by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) with the co-operation of the National Sports Council (NSC) and the National Sports Institute (NSI),” said the statement.

Reezal Merican is also expected to launch the countdown to Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday at the National Sports Complex, Bukit Jalil to galvanise the spirit of the athletes and seek the support of the people through the Road to Tokyo 2020 Tour Programme, which will be mobilised nationwide.

The tour programme, via cycling, which will start and end at Bukit Jalil at a ceremony to hand over the Jalur Gemilang to the Tokyo 2020 contingent in July, will be represented by five individuals from every state in compliance with the sports and recreational standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

Reezal Merican will also launch the ‘Road to Tokyo 2020’ official website as a platform for disseminating information related to the national contingent as well as introducing the identity of the national contingent, including the national sports’ slogan, song and cheers. – Bernama