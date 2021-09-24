27 ministries wind up debate on royal address

KUALA LUMPUR: The second week of the Dewan Rakyat meeting saw opposition and government MPs raise various issues during the debate session and they were answered by the relevant ministers within two days of the winding-up session.

A total of 27 ministries have completed the winding up of the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address which started on Wednesday with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and ended with the Prime Minister's Department.

A total of 91 MPs took part in the debate session which started on Sept 14 without causing unnecessary 'commotion'.

Among the highlights was the issue of school reopening and the Education Ministry announced that it will provide Covid-19 self-test kits to all fully-residential and daily boarding schools nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said although currently, the number of Covid-19 cases was still high but based on the important indicators, it had started showing a downward trend and giving hope to the country’s recovery process.

In addition, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry said that the construction of new telecommunication towers for broadband and 4G services will be implemented immediately,

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced that the Attorney-General had been asked to draft the anti-hopping law.

The Malaysia Deposit Insurance Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021 was the only bill tabled for the first reading.

The meeting will continue this Monday with the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. -Bernama