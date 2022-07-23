27 Technology solutions to tackle food security issue ready to be implemented

KOTA TINGGI: A total of 27 out of 46 technology solutions to help curb the national food security issue are ready to be implemented immediately, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix).

He said the solutions identified are divided into several clusters, including seeds; biofertiliser and booster hormones; drone and robotics use; testing services and Internet of All Things apps; aquaculture and livestock feed, adding that the solutions being prioritised are fertigation system automation, vertical agriculture and aquaponics combined with artificial intelligence, and reduce operational costs using nano solar panels.

The measure, he explained, could boost the agrofarming industry and ensure the agrofood industry’s continued development.

“The cluster the ministry is boosting together with the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry is part of our assignment, which is to use the latest technology.

“We have also collaborated with technology suppliers who have created awareness on how it can be used directly and indirectly,” he told reporters after officiating the Kejora & Kejora Santun Usahawan community bazaar at Dewan Bandar Tenggara Kejora here today.

The Tenggara MP also said efforts to develop corp-related technology will continue, involving operators, industry players and academicians to help tackle national current issues immediately.

“We will (also) continue to develop indigenous technology or those we can collaborate with international parties.

“Currently, 27 (technology solutions) are ready, we have proof and have exhibited and can be deploted or implemented, especially biofertiliser technology where the cost of biofertilisers can be reduced compared to current methods,” he said.

Dr Adham was reported to have said last month that 46 technology solutions had been identified to assist in tackling the food security issue.

According to him, his ministry had offered a list of technology inventory that could be immediately for the purpose, and the expertise of over 800 Malaysian Science Academy scientists could also be tapped to identify and match the best solutions based on technology.-Bernama