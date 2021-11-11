278 Orang Asli students receive school assistance

IPOH: A total of 278 Orang Asli students received school aid from agencies under the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) yesterday.

The agencies involved were the Perak Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Perak Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA), Perak GIATMARA and Yayasan Pelajaran MARA (YPM).

The handing over ceremony was held at Surau Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput near here.

YPM in a statement said the team also presented donations to two families of fire victims.

“YPM also contributed RM1,000 to the surau for the development of education in the area. Besides that, Al-Quran copies and books published by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) were also handed over during the ceremony at Surau Pos Kuala Mu with a limited invitation capacity which strictly adhered to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP),“ read the statement.

Also present were YPM executive chairman Datuk Dr. Mohd Nizar Sudin, Perak MARA director Lailatul Asmah Mohd Tahir and Perak GIATMARA director Jamaludin Ali.

The statement said the collaboration between the agencies under the KPLB was a joint initiative in formulating the vision of a ‘Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable and Holistic Rural’ as the main agenda in the country’s rural development process.-Bernama