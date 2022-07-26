28 die in India’s Gujarat state after drinking spurious liquor

NEW DELHI: At least 28 people have died in the western Indian state of Gujarat after drinking spurious liquor, police said on Tuesday.

The hooch was made from methyl alcohol, local media reported.

Twenty-two of the victims were from various villages in the Botad district while six were from Ahmedabad.

“A forensic analysis has established that the deceased consumed methyl alcohol. We have booked 14 people on charge of murder and other offences, and already detained most of the accused,“ one report quoted the state’s director general of police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia as saying.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Hooch deaths are common across India among drinkers who buy illegal liquor because of local prohibition or its cheap price.-Bernama