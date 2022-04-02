28 houses damaged by storm in Sg Petani

ALOR SETAR: A total of 28 houses were damaged due to a storm in several areas in Sungai Petani at about 2 pm yesterday.

Kuala Muda District Civil Defence Force officer Azhar Ahmad said most of the houses experienced damage to their roofs.

“The incident also caused a tree to fall, but no casualties were reported,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul said among the areas involved were Taman Sutera Jaya, Taman Songket and Taman Sri Impian.

“Alhamdulillah, no injuries or casualties were reported. Thank you to the Fire and Rescue Department team and other agencies involved for acting quickly in controlling the situation.

“May all the victims involved stay strong and patient during this difficult period,“ he said in a statement on his Facebook yesterday.-Bernama