28% of children in M’sia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 993,652 children aged between five and 11 years, or 28 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,596,416 children in the age group, or 45 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,901,725of them, or 93.3 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination, while 2,999,490 individuals or 96.4 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 16,057,632 individuals, or 68.2 per cent of their population, have received the booster dose, while 22,970,424 individuals, or 97.6 per cent, have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 23,245,673 individuals of 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 37,536 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, with 16,994 as first dose, 16,459 as second dose and 4,083 in booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK)to 70,551,572.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of four deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with two cases in Perak, and one each in Perlis and Selangor.-Bernama