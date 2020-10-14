284 arrested for flouting SOPs

PETALING JAYA: A total of 284 individuals were nabbed by police for breaking recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations yesterday, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said via a Facebook live press conference today.

“The arrests were a result of the police’s task force which involved 3,024 squads and 12,887 members which made 7,077 inspections in regards to standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said.

Of those arrested, 278 were issued compounds and six were remanded for further investigations.

“The offences included failure to wear face masks (134), failure to observe social distancing (68), failure to provide equipment for the recording of personal details (33), failure to observe conditional movement control order (CMCO) SOPs (20), premises opening past the allowed time (16), pub and nightclub activities (eight), refusing to undergo Covid-19 screening test (three), carrying more passengers than allowed (one) and for trying to evade a roadblock (one),” he added.

Ismail Sabri also mentioned that security personnel from Ops Benteng arrested 37 undocumented migrants for attempting to enter Malaysia unlawfully as well as seizing two land vehicles and implementing 282 roadblocks nationwide.

Meanwhile, he added that as of Oct 14, 273 investigations by the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have been opened regarding fake news about Covid-19.

“A total of136 are still under investigation, 35 have been brought to court, 21 have been found guilty, 13 are undergoing trial and 12 have been given warning notices,” he said.

A total of 390 explanations and debunking of fake news have also been performed by the Response squad of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

He also clarified that the CMCO enforced in Selangor from today includes the Klang sub-district (mukim), and the earlier order on the sub-district is cancelled.