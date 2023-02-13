29 food operators in T’ganu provide “Menu Rahmah”

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 29 eateries and restaurants in Terengganu have responded to the government’s call by offering “Menu Rahmah” at their premises.

Terengganu enforcement director of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), Saharuddin Mohd Kia said he was happy with the development and hoped to attract more food operators to join the initiative.

He said 17 of the premises are in Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus (three), Marang (two), Kemaman (two), Besut (two), Dungun (two) and Hulu Terengganu (one).

“We are actively promoting and providing information on the initiative to get the participation of more traders,” he told a press conference on the implementation of “Menu Rahmah” here today.

Saharuddin said many food operators in Terengganu were now offering prices below RM5 for a meal at their premises, but using their own brand name.

“We will help these traders rebrand their food according to Menu Rahmah so that when the Menu Rahmah application developed by the government is launched later, they will also benefit from it,” he added.

In another development, Saharuddin said a total of 156 cases involving various offences by traders were recorded by the Terengganu KPDN for the period from January 1 to February 9 this year.

According to him, most of the cases involve offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, which is 94 cases.

“During that period, goods amounting to RM83,000 were seized, involving compound of RM21,700,“ he said. -Bernama