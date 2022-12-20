29 victims of Batang Kali landslide are children

BATANG KALI: Twenty-nine of the 94 victims in the deadly landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, near here, are children.

According to data from the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) here, 17 of the children were in Sector A (Hillview) at the time of the incident, three in Sector B (Farmview) and nine in Sector C (Riverside).

However, the number of children killed in the incident has yet to be confirmed.

The data shows that there were 65 adult victims - 25 in Sector A, nine (Sector B), 17 (Sector C) and 14 campsite workers in Sector D (Green House).

So far, 21 bodies have been found in Sector A and three in Sector C comprising two women and a child.

The landslide on Friday has claimed 24 lives so far while nine victims are still missing and 61 survived.

The search and rescue operations to locate the missing victims resumed at 8 am today, involving 115 personnel from various agencies and dogs from the Canine Detection Unit (K9).-Bernama