3-year-old boy dies of smoke inhalation while trapped in fire

SEREMBAN: A three-year-old boy died believed to be of smoke inhalation in a fire at his house in Kampung Teluk Pelandok, Port Dickson near here, this morning.

Teluk Kemang Fire Station chief, Mohd Kamal Mohd Timar said the child’s body was found under a heap of clothes in one of the bedrooms.

He said the station was alerted of the fire at about 11.52 am and by the time the firefighters arrived, 80 percent of the semi-brick house had been razed to the ground.

“We were informed when the fire broke out there were six people in the house. The victim’s mother, grandparents and his two other siblings managed to run to safety.

“By the time they realised the victim was missing, the fire was too intense for anyone to enter the house to rescue him,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The cause of fire and losses were being probed, he said, adding that the victim’s body was sent to Port Dickson Hospital for post mortem while the surviving victims suffered only minor injuries.

Mohd Kamal added that the fire was brought under control at 12.20pm and the operation ended at 1.55pm. — Bernama