30 mobile vaccination trucks to be activated in Kuala Lumpur

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 30 mobile vaccination trucks will be activated in People’s Housing Project (PPR) areas and construction sites in the federal capital to speed up the process of administering Covid-19 vaccines, said Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister said the pilot mobile vaccination truck project will be implemented by the Federal Territories Ministry soon in areas with high population density and construction sites which are still in operation during the total lockdown beginning tomorrow.

Each mobile truck is capable of administering 100 doses, he told a joint press conference on the national immunisation programme with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba here today.

Khairy said registration for the Covid-19 vaccine jabs had increased by almost 50 per cent to reach 12,117,091 sign-ups so far by those aged 18 and above.

“This sharp increase in registrations was due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. So, people have gained awareness to get vaccinated for protection, and this has become a pressing matter,” he added.

Khairy also said the vaccination rate was targeted to hit 150,000 doses daily beginning June, compared to around 100,000 doses per day since May 27.

He said that at the moment an average of 80 per cent of those given appointments showed up for their vaccination.

“The (remaining) 20 per cent failed to turn up for various reasons, including transport problems, indifference, and wishing to be jabbed later.

“We have decided to send the appointments earlier to states and districts. This is to ensure that those given appointments will turn up,” he said, adding that the slots arising from no-shows will be given to people on the waiting list.

Asked on developments regarding vaccine procurement, Khairy said the CanSinoBIO and Sputnik V vaccines are being evaluated by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

“For the CanSinoBIO vaccine, the supplier gave the answers and information requested by NPRA last week, and we have asked for it to be speeded up,” he said, adding that for Sputnik V, Dr Adham will sign an agreement with Duopharma Biotech Bhd for the purpose of procurement. — Bernama