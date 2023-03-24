30% MRSM paid students maybe from B40 families

KUALA LUMPUR: About 30 per cent of the paid students at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) are likely to involve students from B40 families.

Majlis Amanah Rayat (Mara) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) said they are a group of students who were sponsored by corporate bodies.

“The establishment of these paid MRSM students will not only be for the T20 group as 30 per cent are from the B40 group who are sponsored by corporate bodies such as Yayasan Pelajaran Mara.

“We will study from all aspects including how the orientation is to be implemented and we also hold discussions with the MRSM Malaysia Student Association (ANSARA) who want the paid MRSM places to remain oriented towards Ulul Albab (gifted students),“ he said at the Mara chairman’s dialogue session and breaking fast ceremony with the media here today.

In the meantime, he assured that the establishment of the paid MRSM would not deviate from the original path of establishing the institution to help the children of the B40 group.

According to him, the idea of establishing MRSM is not a new proposal, but has already been in Mara's previous study.

Asyraf Wajdi said the current MRSM student recruitment policy is 60 per cent from low-income B40 families and the rest is given to students from M40 and T20 families.

“I see that the community’s demands and expectations on MRSM are so high, this year alone a total of 90,000 applications were received while we only have about 7,100 places.

Last Wednesday, Asyraf Wajdi uploaded a post on his Facebook suggesting that a paid MRSM be created specifically for the high-income elite segment of society. -Bernama