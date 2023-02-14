30 Penang pig farms affected ASF

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPVPP) today confirmed that 30 commercial pig farms in the state have been affected by African Swine Fever (ASF).

In a statement, the department said 19 of them were in the Seberang Perai Selatan district, Seberang Perai Tengah (two), Seberang Perai Utara (six) and Barat Daya (three), bringing the total number of pigs infected by the disease to 68,659.

“To control and prevent the spread of ASF, JPVPP is implementing the stamping out policy through the culling of pigs in infected or suspected to be infected farms in the infection zone, in accordance with the Malaysian Veterinary Protocol (PVM) for ASF disease.

“This policy is implemented with the aim of eliminating the virus so that farmers can start breeding their animals again safely and free from ASF disease, thus ensuring a sufficient supply of pork in the country,” the statement read.

JPVPP also said that the culling of infected pigs has been carried out since Jan 5 after the first case of ASF was detected, and now, the infection rate is seen to be slowing down.

“The public is advised not to be alarmed by ASF because this disease is not a zoonotic disease and only infects pigs and wild boar,” it said. -Bernama