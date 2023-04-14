30 victims of job fraud syndicate return to Indonesia

JAKARTA: Thirty Indonesians, victims of a fraudulent job offer syndicate in Vietnam, have been sent back to their respective homes here on Monday after receiving counselling here.

These people, consisting of 29 men and one woman, were the first cases of human trafficking crimes involving a large number of Indonesian victims in Vietnam.

In a statement, the Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City told the victims that they had been duped by syndicate offers that promised them high-paying positions overseas.

In reality, victims are coerced into committing fraud by a call centre posing as an Indonesian institution or government body.

On March 12, they decided to flee from the settlement the syndicate had built up and headed to the consular office.

They did not bring any passports or cellphones though since they had been seized by syndicate members as soon as they arrived in the city.

The victims were transported to Jakarta on April 2 after receiving approval from the Vietnamese government, where they received counselling at the Trauma Rehabilitation Center before being repatriated to their respective homes. -Bernama