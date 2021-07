SEREMBAN: A 300-kg female Malayan tapir was caught in a trap left by the Negeri Sembilan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) Felda Pasoh 2, Simpang Pertang, last July 18.

Its director, Wan Mat Wan Harun said the trap was installed a day earlier (July 17) following complaints from residents on the sighting of the animal.

“Preliminary investigation found that the tapir was attracted to the smell of the machang fruit from a tree near a house of a Felda Pasoh 2 staff there which is near an oil palm plantation and a forest area,“ he told Bernama here today.

He said the tapir, scientifically known as Tapirus Indicus, was released into the Kenaboi Forest Reserve in Jelebu on the same day after checks by the department’s veterinary officer found it in good health. -Bernama