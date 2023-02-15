300 traders expected to participate in Kaloot Fest Raya in April

SHAH ALAM: Around 300 traders nationwide, involving 260 booths, are expected to participate in the Kaloot Fest Raya, a Hari Raya festive shopping event to be held on April 14-16, 2023, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) here.

Arena Vision Management managing director Hurriyah Alhusna Mohd Nashim, as the organiser of the festival, said that the traders would include those who sell supplies for the Aidilfitri celebration including apparel and food items.

Hurriyah Alhusna said that the organiser is also targeting about 200,000 visitors, especially from the areas of Shah Alam, Klang and Kuala Selangor, to participate following the new venue selected for the festival.

“Last year, over 10,000 visitors flocked to the festival which lasted for nine days at the Shah Alam Stadium compound, involving about 100 traders.

“The selection of SCCC as the new, more comfortable venue is an alternative for residents from the three areas concerned to obtain supplies for the Hari Raya celebration outside of the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur during the festive season,“ she said after the festival launch here today.

Hurriyah said the festival is still open for any trader to join via registration on the official Kaloot Fest Raya website at www.kaloot.com.my until March 15, 2023, or by contacting the organiser at 017 605 8347.

The organiser is also partnering with Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) to invite entrepreneurs under the agency to participate in the festival, she added. -Bernama