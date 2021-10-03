3,000 police reports against preacher over disparaging comments

KUALA LUMPUR: Groups and individuals of multi-races including Sabahans and Sarawakians lodged thousands of police reports nationwide today against a preacher for allegedly making disparaging comments on Hindus, Buddhists and the Dayak community here.

Global Human Rights Federation president S.Shashi Kumar who led a group to lodge a report at the Sentul police station in the afternoon said over 3,000 police reports were made across the country urging the authorities to take stern action against the preacher Ustaz Syakir Nasoha for defaming non-Muslim religions.

“Enough is enough. We want to see action. We have made police reports over such occurrences in the past but no action was taken,“ he said.

Shashi said since 2018, he had handed memorandums to the police and other government agencies over the inaction of the authorities on those defaming and disparaging non-Muslim religions.

“However, no action was taken. Where is Suhakam which is supposed to stand against the breach of human rights? It has kept silent too all these years when issues like these crop up. It appears as if these preachers are licensed to make defamatory comments and escape action,“ he told theSun

Among those who lodged police reports against Syakir were Muslims who were irked by his comments in a TikTok video which went viral in the social media since Friday.

Syakir in the video claimed that in the “last days on earth” the enemies of Islam will swarm Muslims like how crowds of people swarm a tray of food and this is how the “non believers or kafir are swarming Muslims today”.

He also says that Buddhists and Hindus are bombing mosques and killing Muslims in Thailand, India and Pakistan.

“Remember both these religions exist in Malaysia. Can you see? Don’t tell me you cant see. This goes to show they are out to get us.”

After the video went viral, another video of Syakir surfaced on Saturday where he claimed his comments were taken from an old video and circulated to undermine him.

He was not apologetic of his comments and claimed his speech was based on the hadis.