31 outstanding industry players recognised at HRD Awards 2022 gala dinner

KUALA LUMPUR: The outstanding achievements and contributions of 31 industry players who excelled in human capital development at the national level were recognised during the Human Resources Development Awards 2022 (HRD Awards 2022), yesterday.

The prestigious HRD2022 Award was categorised into two, namely the Human Resources Minister Award for large employers with 17 awards and the HRD Corp Awards for 14 SMEs, training providers and trainers.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar said the HRD Awards was a great platform to evaluate employers’ and industry players’ performance in strenghtening their human resources development efforts.

“Malaysia’s long-term vision of becoming a high-income, fully developed economy hinges on our ability to grow our workforce and talents. This, however, cannot be achieved with the government’s efforts alone.

“Each of us needs to play our part and take a multi-faceted approach to contribute to human capital development,” he said in his opening speech at the award ceremony.

Sivakumar also congratulated all the winners and HRD Corp for their contribution and dedication towards strengthening Malaysia’s human capital development ecosystem.

Meanwhile, HRD Corp chief executive Datuk Shahul Dawood said the awards have been instrumental in shaping the trends and facilitating the growth of Malaysia’s workforce and talents over the past two decades.

Shahul said a total of 5,508 registered employers across the two categories were evaluated, and winners were selected by judges after several months of review based on their innovative and effective approaches to human capital development.

The prestigious event witnessed 17 awards given to the winners of the Human Resources Minister Award and among the notable recipients were 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn Bhd; Alam Flora Sdn Bhd; CIMB Bank Berhad and CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd.

Whereas the HRD Corp Awards were given to 14 SMEs, training providers and trainers who have achieved the highest standards in human capital development, and among the winners were Aspac Lubricants (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (for employer category); CF Learning Services Sdn Bhd (training provider) and Alvin Tan Bok Lim (trainer).

The event was also attended by Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud.

The HRD Awards was introduced by HRD Corp under the auspices of the Ministry of Human Resources in 2001, and is the highest national recognition for industry players at the forefront of human capital innovation and transformation. -Bernama