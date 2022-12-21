31 police premises in K’tan, T’ganu affected by flood

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 31 police premises in Kelantan and Terengganu, including seven police stations, were affected by the floods that hit the East Coast.

Also inundated are 13 units of housing quarters, General Operations Force control posts (eight) and beat bases (three).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said among the flood-affected premises in Kelantan are the Kuala Jambu, Simpangan, Rantau Panjang and Bakong police stations; Salor and Kubang beat bases; and GOF posts in Terusan and Salleh Kerek.

“In Terengganu, it involves the Kuala Jengai and Manik police stations, Jenteh traffic police station, as well as Tenang beat base,” he said in a statement today.

Six of the 13 quarters units affected are in Manir, Kuala Jengai (five) and Tenang (two).-Bernama