31 recognised for human resource achievements

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDC) presented a total of 31 awards to outstanding employers, training providers and trainers at its 20th HRD Awards 2022 Gala Dinner on Tuesday.

The award presentation, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, was in recognition of their achievements in human capital development.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix), who officiated at the ceremony, said the awards are a great way to evaluate how well employers and industry players fared in strengthening their human resources development efforts.

“Their successes have and will continue to set the benchmark for others to emulate,” he said.

HRDC chief executive Datuk Shahul Dawood said the awards have been instrumental in shaping trends and facilitating the growth of Malaysia’s workforce and talents.

“We have seen past winners become movers and shakers of the training and development landscape in the country, which is good for the industry,” he said.

The awards were divided into two categories with 17 industry players chosen for the Human Resources Minister Award and 14 small and medium enterprises, training providers and trainers for HRD Corp Awards.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn Bhd was among the notable recipients presented with the Human Resources Minister Award.

Apart from 7-Eleven, other winners of the Human Resources Minister Award included Malaysia Airlines Berhad, CIMB Bank Berhad, AirAsia Berhad, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad and Alam Flora Sdn Bhd.

Winners of the HRD Corp Awards included Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd, Jesin Construction Sdn Bhd, Zhulian Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd and Aspac Lubricant (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.