31 Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat members compounded RM2,000 each for assembly at Dataran Merdeka yesterday: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-one members of the Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSS) were compounded RM2,000 each for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the National Recovery Plan by participating in an assembly at Dataran Merdeka yesterday evening (8 pm).

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they were issued the compound after the police recorded their statements.

“The Dang Wangi police compliance team detected a group of individuals assembled at Dataran Merdeka in conjunction with a programme to commemorate the death of those who succumbed to Covid-19. They were seen lighting candles and holding a banner with the words ‘Belasungkawa Jiwa-Jiwa Yang Telah Pergi’,” he said in a statement issued late yesterday.

He also advised the public to continue to observe the SOPs to curb the spread of Covid-19 and that stern action would be taken against the errant ones.-Bernama