31,092 people have purchased RM5 per month SIM card: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 31,092 people have purchased the RM5 per month SIM card offered through the Unity Package prepaid mobile internet plan since it was launched on Feb 28.

This was announced by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil in a brief post on his Facebook page yesterday.

“Hopefully this initiative will be able to alleviate the burden of vulnerable groups and allow them to access the internet at a cheap price,“ he said in the post.

The package was launched to help the lower income group (B40), senior citizens and persons with disabilities gain access to high-speed Internet services thereby bridging the digital divide between Malaysians.

The package is being offered by five telecommunication service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and YTL Communications and for more information on the plan, visit the respective service providers’ websites. -Bernama