32 compounded for playing badminton in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: Thirty-two individuals were slapped with compounds for flouting the standard operating procedures of the Movement Control Order (MCO) after they were found gathering and playing badminton at a sports centre in Skudai, two days ago.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid, in a statement yesterday, said they consist of the owner of the sports centre and badminton players aged between 18 and 44.

She said the police raided the premises at Batu 6, Jalan Skudai at about 5.30 pm following information from the public.

“The owner of the premises was compounded RM2,000 while the rest were compounded RM1,500 each for playing badminton during the MCO period and not observing physical distancing.

“The offences were committed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021,” she said. -Bernama