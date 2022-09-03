32 trapped in Lata Ulu Kasar water surge incident

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 32 individuals, including 13 children, were trapped in the water surge incident at Lata Ulu Kasar, Sungai Tong in Setiu yesterday afternoon.

Setiu district police chief DSP Afandi Hussin said in the 5.30 pm incident, the phenomenon hit the recreation area where visitors were bathing and camping as well as six cars parked nearby.

He said that the rescue team, upon arrival at 6.30 pm, was unable to enter the area due to the strong currents.

“The incident was caused by water coming down from the upper part of Sungai Ulu Kasar following heavy rain, causing visitors and vehicles to be trapped.

“Those trapped consisted of 19 adults (seven men and 12 women) and 13 children. They were rescued by members of the public who were at the scene,” he said in a statement early this morning.

He said all victims were taken to the Merbau Menyusut Mosque, Sungai Tong at 8.40 pm by the police, fire and rescue department, and the public for the documentation process. No victims were missing or drowned.

Afandi said that all victims were also advised to get further treatment at the hospital.-Bernama