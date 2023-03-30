323% spike in Ipoh dengue cases

IPOH: The administrative area of the Ipoh City Council (MBI) has recorded a 323 per cent increase in the number of dengue cases, or 330 cases as of March 25, compared to 78 cases reported in the corresponding period last year.

MBI Environmental Health Department said as of March 30, there were 14 outbreak localities with one uncontrolled outbreak locality, namely Cherry Apartment (14 cases) and one hotspot locality in Taman Cahaya Bercham (20 cases).

“Dengue cases were also reported in Taman Hillview (4), Taman Utama (3), Asrama Kolej Vokasional Ipoh (2), Taman Ramai (3), Taman Hock Bee (3), Rumah Pangsa Seri Kepayang (3), Taman Alkaf (2), Bandar Baru Putra (2), Taman Kledang Sentosa (2), Kampung Seri Kinta (2), Taman SPPK (2), Halaman Ampang Mewah (2), Taman Cempaka (2) and Kampung Pengkalan Gate (2),” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the statement also said that public health experts predict an increase in cases this year based on weather changes and the public is advised to take measures to prevent and control dengue. -Bernama