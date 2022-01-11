33 drums filled with chemical liquid found in Gopeng

IPOH: A total of 33 drums filled with liquid chemicals were found in an open area near the Gopeng Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) near here this evening.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the leaking containers were believed to have been illegally dumped by irresponsible parties.

According to the spokesman, the Gopeng Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) received information about the incident at 5 pm and immediately dispatched a team to the location, assisted by the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and the Pasir Puteh BBP Hazardous Material (Hazmat) team.

“All the drums were found to be leaking and each barrel contained 20 per cent of liquid scheduled waste under the category ‘SW 402/ UN 1760.

“The team then evaluated the situation and decided to ‘cordon off the area’’ as a precaution with the BBP Pasir Puteh HAZMAT team carrying out ‘detection and sampling’ at the scene. The team then proceeded to cover the liquid with sand.” he said in a statement tonight.

The spokesman said another detection exercise was carried out to ensure that the area was clear of any danger. The spokesman added that the Department of Environment (DOE) was also at the scene together with the police.

The operation ended at 8.35 pm.-Bernama