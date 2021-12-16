33 new Covid-19 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 33 new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday.

From the newly reported deaths yesterday, Terengganu had the most number of deaths with 7, followed by Kelantan and Selangor (5 each), Perak and Kuala Lumpur (4 each), Johor and Kedah (3 each) and Pahang (2).

There were no deaths reported in Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Labuan, Sabah, Sarawak and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 56,989 active cases, including 304 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 142 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,703,140.