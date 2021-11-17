33 new transmission towers built to expand 4G coverage in T'ganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 33 new transmission structures have been built until the third quarter of this year under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), to expand 4G network coverage in Terengganu.

State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Utilities and Green Technology Committee chairman, Dr Mamad Puteh the 3G network coverage by the year end.

“As for fixed line coverage, 26,398 premises have been equipped with fibre optics to provide faster and more stable Internet coverage, (with) speeds of up to ‘gigabits per second’ (Gbps),“ he said at the winding-up session during the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman, here, today.

Dr Mamat said the initiatives implemented under the plan had contributed to increased percentage of 4G network coverage in the populated areas of Terengganu from 93.68 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 to 94.22 per cent in the second quarter of 2021.

He said through phase one of Jendela in Terengganu, 112 new communications structures would be built while 1,109 transmitting stations would be upgraded to 4G-LTE coverage and 123,246 premises installed with fibre optics by the end of 2022.

“After all the projects under the Jendela phase one plan are completed, the 4G mobile broadband coverage is expected to reach 96.18 per cent for the populated areas in the state.

“The government through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is always focusing on developing a comprehensive communications infrastructure including the provision of fixed lines and mobile broadband coverage that can provide more comprehensive, stable and quality communications services throughout the state, especially in the rural and remote areas,” he added.-Bernama