33 victims still at Rantau Panjang flood relief centre

KOTA BHARU: The number of flood victims housed at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas remains at 33 individuals from six families as of 9 am today.

Pasir Mas Social Welfare Department officer Azizan Aziz, when contacted by Bernama, said that all the victims who lived in Kampung Tok Deh were still not allowed to return home as their settlements were still inundated with one-metre high floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue Station chief Imran Ismail, said that as of 9 am today, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is showing a normal reading level and the weather condition in the area is currently sunny.-Bernama