KOTA KINABALU: More than 30 houses in a floating village in Kampung Tanjung Aru near here were destroyed in a fire early today.

According to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call on the fire at 1.01 am and a team of 24 firemen and officers in four engines rushed to the scene, which was about three kilometres away.

They were assisted by eight firemen from the Lintas and Penampang fire and rescue stations, it said.

“An estimated 33 water houses were destroyed in the fire. The fire team had problems putting out the flames due to low water pressure.

“However, they managed to control the fire at 2.02 am and the fire fighting operation was completed at 4.30 am,” it said it a statement today.

There was no report of a casualty and the department is investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said a relief centre had been activated at Dewan Muhibbah, Sembulan, to accommodate victims in the fire.-Bernama