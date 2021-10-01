330 Malaysian service providers have benefited from Matrade's SEF

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 330 Malaysian Service Providers (MSPs) have benefited from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (Matrade) Services Export Fund (SEF) scheme as of Aug 31, 2021.

In a statement today, Matrade said RM22.09 million had been disbursed and 684 applications approved under the scheme as of end-August 2021.

Deputy International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong said the SEF was set up to provide MSPs with financial assistance to undertake activities to expand and venture into the international market, adding that the programme has generated RM7.63 billion in export sales.

He said the programme will continue to assist companies in undertaking activities listed under the SEF, with an allocation ceiling of RM4.3 million per company.

He added that under the 12th Malaysia Plan, three new activities have been added to the list, namely training programmes, registration for industry certification, and purchasing of software and machinery.

“Activities claimable under the SEF include logistic costs, conducting feasibility studies and preparation of prototype.

“The objective of the programme is to improve international competitiveness, increase accessibility, expanding market access and raising global awareness on MSPs,” said Lim during his working visit to Vera Real Sdn Bhd, one of the beneficiaries of the SEF this morning.

The company has 25 years of experience and expertise in the Internet of Things (IoT) research and development as well as consultancy services; and has successfully penetrated markets in Australia, the United Kingdom and Dubai.-Bernama