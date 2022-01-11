342 students in Pensiangan receive Perantisiswa tablets

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 342 Form Six students in the Pensiangan parliamentary constituency have received devices under the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia initiative, said Pensiangan Member of Parliament Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (pix).

Arthur, who is also Deputy Works Minister, said the tablets had been distributed to students in three schools, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Keningau (103 units), SMK Nabawan (125 units) and SMK Sook (114 units).

“The PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that students from the B40 group have access to an inclusive learning system.

“It is hoped that this initiative will be able to ease students’ burden and encourage them to pursue their studies to a higher level,” he said in a statement.

Arthur also said that connectivity, especially in rural areas, remains one of the government’s priorities, and this was proven with the construction of 46 new telecommunication towers and the upgrading of 44 others in Pensiangan alone.

“With internet access and the PerantiSiswa programme, it will help facilitate online learning for students and allow the youth to follow current developments more easily,” he said.

Pensiangan parliamentary constituency is an area in the interior of Sabah, located about 250 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu.-Bernama